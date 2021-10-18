CT Division I basketball coaches gather for annual tipoff, raise money for cancer research

Conn. (WTNH) — All of the state’s Division I coaches came together for the Annual Connecticut Basketball Coaches Tipoff Monday.

The coaches sat for a roundtable discussion. The event sponsored by Hartford Healthcare also raises money for cancer research.

It benefits the V Foundation, which was founded by ESPN and legendary Coach Jim Valvano.

“His vision to impact others, not himself, has become a reality,” said former coach and analyst for ESPN College GameDay Seth Greenberg.

Greenberg said he’s most excited about having fans back at games this season.

“I’m grateful to ESPN, Coach Seth Greenberg and all seven coaches to come here, raise money for cancer and it makes a huge difference. That’s why we’re beating cancer together,” said Jeff Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford Healthcare.