CT DMHAS Commissioner nominated for President Biden administration position

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner has been nominated for a new role.

Miriam Delphin-Rittmon has been chosen by President Joe Biden to serve as Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Administrator. She was appointed in March 2015 as the head of DMHAS after serving as deputy commissioner.

This is the second commissioner from Connecticut to be chosen from Connecticut. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was the first.