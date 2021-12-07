CT DMV announces new web portal for State Emissions Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced the launch of an updated web portal for the Connecticut Emissions Program.

The new portal will provide CT motorists with the information and tools needed to plan, schedule, and manage the emissions testing process.

Connecticut tests more than 1 million cars every year in its emissions program. The cost will now be $20.

“This upgrade to the Connecticut Emissions Program and CTemissions.com is part of our ongoing efforts to reimagine our offering and focus on the customer service,” said Tony Guerrera, DMV Deputy Commissioner. “Our team is always looking for ways to move our modernization efforts forward and we will continue to identify opportunities for improvement in 2022.”

According to the DMV, CT motorists can sign up to receive a series of digital reminders of approaching tests, which will help to reduce the state’s carbon footprint by eliminating the need for a postcard to be sent by the U.S. Postal Service.

The DMV has partnered with Opus Inspection, a Connecticut-based company and global leader in vehicle emission testing to manage the Connecticut Emissions Program.

“Opus is known around the world for designing and building emission testing programs that are reliable, accurate, and technologically advanced- the fact that their headquarters are in Connecticut is a bonus,” said Sibongile Magubane, DMV Commissioner. “As part of the contract, Opus will also train the next generation of Certified Emission Repair Technicians, providing students at technical high schools around the state with convenient and affordable training.”

Drivers like Sudhir Shah are required to bring their car to a testing site every two years. More than 200 are up and running statewide.

“It’s very convenient and very quick,” Shah said.

Ten days ago, new software was installed and 700 inspectors were trained. DMV says more than 19,000 emissions tests have been done and more than 80 percent of service centers are fully operational.

Enhancements have also been made at Connecticut Emissions Program Testing Centers, including new emissions testing equipment, station signage, and easy-to-understand materials to help motorists if their vehicle exceeds the allowable emissions standards.

To find more information, head to CTemissions.com or contact the Connecticut Emissions Program at (877) 469-2884 for assistance.