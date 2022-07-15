BOSTON (AP) — A Connecticut ophthalmologist has pleaded guilty to receiving kickbacks in a scheme in which he ordered hundreds of medically unnecessary brain scans that resulted in millions of dollars in fraudulent billing to health insurers.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say Dr. Donald Salzberg worked with an alleged accomplice at a medical diagnostic company.

Prosecutors say Salzberg used false diagnoses to order the brain scans and the other person would submit claims to insurance companies for payment.

Prosecutors say he got cash kickbacks of $100 to $125 per test that he ordered while more than $3 million in fraudulent claims were submitted to Medicare and private insurance companies.