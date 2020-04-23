CT DOL has processed 327,000 unemployment applications since mid-March

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor (DOL) announced Thursday it has processed 327,000 of the 402,000 unemployment applications received since March 13.

Most of those applications have been filed by people out of work due to the Coronavirus pandemic. In the past five weeks, DOL has provided $230 million in unemployment benefits.

With the rising number of Connecticut residents unemployed, the Department of Labor is taking an extra step to help those in need through their automation program designed to process applications quickly.

“Our new automation programming has allowed us to process over 100,000 applications for benefits, which has made a tremendous difference since the agency is handling more applications that we would typically receive in two years,” said State Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby. “Although we continue to receive thousands of new applications every day, the new automation allows our staff to focus on more complex claims that must be manually processed.”

Westby notes that additional enhancements are ongoing with the goal to apply automation to more complex claims to further speed up processing.

Westby noted that the team is developing new systems to accommodate the three federal stimulus programs for unemployment insurance:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which allows the agency to add to the additional $600 to weekly state benefit payments. FPUC is scheduled to begin the week of April 27.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provides benefits for self-employed individuals. Applications for PUA will be accepted starting April 30

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), a 13-week federal extension that will allow eligible applicants to collect the additional weeks after the 26 weeks of state benefits. PEUC is planned to be implemented by mid-May.

DOL would like to remind applicants to check their emails from the department that advises the next steps for filing a weekly claim. They also recommend claimants select direct deposit for receiving benefits.