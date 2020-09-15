CT DOT handing out free masks to riders in 10+ locations in the state

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(WTNH) — The State Department of Transportation is operating another statewide mask distribution effort today, reminding passengers “Forgot your mask? Just ask!”

Starting today, CT DOT will be handing out free face masks to transit riders. A list of the locations where you can get a free face mask can be seen below:

New Haven on the Green

Exchange Place in Downtown Waterbury

McKinney Transportation Center in the passageway from North State Street Waterbury

CT Transit customer service outlet next to Hartford’s Old State House

The Meriden train station, 60 State Street

Stamford – CTtransit Customer Service and Sales Outlet located on the lower level of the Stewart B

Collins – 1105 Strong Road, South Windsor

Estuary – Old Saybrook Train Station

GBT Bus Station, 710 Water Street, Bridgeport

Greater New Haven Transit District – 1014 Sherman Avenue, Hamden

Housatonic Area Regional Transit – 3 Kennedy Avenue, Danbury

Middletown Area Transit- Middletown Bus Terminal, 340 Main Street, Middletown

Milford Transit District – Bus hub at the Post Mall, 1202 Boston Post Rd, Milford

Northwestern Connecticut Transit District Candystriper – Torrington Municipal Parking Lot, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington

Southeast Transit District – 7AM – 9 AM at the New London Water Street Bus Stop (adjacent to Amtrak/Shore Line East); 3 PM – 5 PM Norwich Transportation Center, 10 Falls Avenue, Norwich

Valley Transit District – Derby/Shelton Train Station, 1 Main Street, Derby

Windham Regional Transit District – Nash-Zimmer Transportation Center, 23 Royce Circle, Storrs

