CT DOT handing out free masks to riders in 10+ locations in the state

(WTNH) — The State Department of Transportation is operating another statewide mask distribution effort today, reminding passengers “Forgot your mask? Just ask!”
Starting today, CT DOT will be handing out free face masks to transit riders. A list of the locations where you can get a free face mask can be seen below:
- New Haven on the Green
- Exchange Place in Downtown Waterbury
- McKinney Transportation Center in the passageway from North State Street Waterbury
- CT Transit customer service outlet next to Hartford’s Old State House
- The Meriden train station, 60 State Street
- Stamford – CTtransit Customer Service and Sales Outlet located on the lower level of the Stewart B
- Collins – 1105 Strong Road, South Windsor
- Estuary – Old Saybrook Train Station
- GBT Bus Station, 710 Water Street, Bridgeport
- Greater New Haven Transit District – 1014 Sherman Avenue, Hamden
- Housatonic Area Regional Transit – 3 Kennedy Avenue, Danbury
- Middletown Area Transit- Middletown Bus Terminal, 340 Main Street, Middletown
- Milford Transit District – Bus hub at the Post Mall, 1202 Boston Post Rd, Milford
- Northwestern Connecticut Transit District Candystriper – Torrington Municipal Parking Lot, 12 Daycoeton Place, Torrington
- Southeast Transit District – 7AM – 9 AM at the New London Water Street Bus Stop (adjacent to Amtrak/Shore Line East); 3 PM – 5 PM Norwich Transportation Center, 10 Falls Avenue, Norwich
- Valley Transit District – Derby/Shelton Train Station, 1 Main Street, Derby
- Windham Regional Transit District – Nash-Zimmer Transportation Center, 23 Royce Circle, Storrs
