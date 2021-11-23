CTDOT offers $10 Uber discount code during holiday season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With traffic fatalities on the rise across Connecticut, the state Department of Transportation is offering a $10 discount code to deter potentially impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel over the holiday season.

The discount code — SAVETHENIGHTCT — will save Connecticut residents $10 off an Uber ride now through Jan. 14, 2022, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. daily.

“Our fatalities and injuries are off the charts this year,” Joe Cristalli, the program coordinator of the Connecticut Highway Safety Office said.

The program is funded by a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association in partnership with Uber. Connecticut is one of only five states to receive the grant.

“My team applied for the grant this summer,” Cristalli said.

The reason? The numbers of fatalities and injuries are the highest they’ve been since 2006.

“Traffic fatalities are increasing at an unprecedented rate,” DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. “It is a real crisis. If you, or someone you know, needs a sober ride, please opt for a ride and use this $10 Uber discount code to save the night — and potentially save a life.”

To redeem the discount, riders just need to enter the code SAVETHENIGHTCT in the Uber app.

What makes the alarming stats more puzzling is the fact that more people have been working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. With fewer drivers on the roads, traffic-related deaths should be on the decline. Instead, they are on the rise.

Earlier this week, the DOT reported traffic-related fatalities in Connecticut are up nearly 16% from last year, with 290 fatal collisions reported as of Nov. 12. There were 257 fatal crashes in 2020 and 216 in 2019, according to the DOT.