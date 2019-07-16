CT DOT partners with police, additional organizations, on work zone safety enforcement initiative

(WTNH) — The plan to keep construction crews as safe as possible this summer season was unveiled today.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation has partnered with the Connecticut State Police, State Police Union and the Construction Industries Association to announce a new work zone safety enforcement initiative.

During the summer months, more drivers are on Connecticut’s roadways. Excessive speeds, distracted driving and impaired driving cause issues around work zone on the highways. The mission is to protect construction workers and other motorists as well.

“Don’t tailgate. Don’t speed and don’t drink and drive” was part of the message conveyed on Tuesday afternoon as a reminder in addition to obeying the Move Over Law.