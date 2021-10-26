CT DPH expects rollout of COVID vaccines for 5 to 11-year-old children to begin next week

This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Department of Public Health (DPH) expects the rollout of COVID vaccines for children ages five to 11 to begin next week.

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel endorsed child-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, moving the country one step closer to starting vaccinations among children in that age group. The vote will now go to the FDA for authorization and the CDC is expected to sign off next week.

Pfizer tracked more than 2,200 children in its study, which showed the vaccine was nearly 91% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection in this age group.

The department said children and families will have numerous options for where they can receive the vaccine, including pediatrician’s offices, pharmacies and school-based clinics, among other locations.

Visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to learn more.