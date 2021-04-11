CT DPH: High school proms, graduations can be held this year as more residents are vaccinated

by: WTNH Staff

Conn. (WTNH) — High school proms and graduations can take place in our state this spring as more of the population gets vaccinated against COVID-19.

The State Department of Public Health says these events should observe safety precautions to avoid becoming super-spreader events.

Health officials say events should be held outdoors where possible, with rain dates instead of moving indoors. Indoor events should have reduced capacity. Districts may consider delaying events as more people get vaccinated.

