CT DPH issues reminder after reports of scam calls about COVID exposure

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Health is reminding residents how the COVID-19 contact tracing process works after receiving reports of scam calls from a local health department.

CT DPH said officials from the Fairfield Health Department alerted them that they received 12 calls from state residents who were instructed to call them regarding COVID-19 exposure that occurred on Nov. 2 and 3.

CT DPH says none of the individuals who received these calls were residents of Fairfield or reported spending time in the town. Also, none of them were in the DPH ContaCT system.

Residents reported that the live calls came from (800) 319-7802. They were told they were exposed and to call the Fairfield Health Department to complete their contact tracing.

That number does not accept incoming calls and the state said an internet search shows the number has been associated with similar past scams.

The state said it verified these messages did not originate from their systems and the calls cannot be traced. The state is working with local health department contract tracing leads to see if they received similar calls.

CT DPH reminds residents that contact tracers from local and state health departments will be in touch with them if they test positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus. Residents will see “CT COVID Trace” or the number for their local health department on the caller ID.