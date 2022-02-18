NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health released new guidance regarding potential changes to COVID-19 policies and practices in schools Friday afternoon.

The statewide mask mandate for schools and child care centers expires on Feb. 28.

The department listed seven questions for school leaders to consider when contemplating COVID-19 policy changes in schools, including whether to maintain masking in schools or switch to mask optional policies.

They are as follows:

What does the available data indicate regarding the community and district

prevalence and transmission of COVID-19? What is the risk tolerance for the possibility of increasing case numbers and necessary

quarantine and isolation in your students and staff? What is the current COVID-19 vaccination status of students and staff within individual

schools and across the district, and what is the current COVID-19 vaccine coverage for the

surrounding community? What additional planning is necessary to address the needs of students and staff

who may be at greater risk for adverse health outcomes? What additional guidance is necessary to ensure support for students and staff who

may wish to continue mask wearing? What processes need to be in place for continuous risk assessment and prompt

decision-making regarding COVID-19 policies and mitigation strategies (including

mask use) going forward? What advanced contingency planning needs to occur to prepare for potential surges

and/or outbreaks?

