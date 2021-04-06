CT DPH: State’s J&J COVID vaccine allocation for next week to be lower than past weeks due to delays in production capacity

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be significantly lower next week and the coming weeks than it has been in the past, the state Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

DPH reports this shortage is due to “delays in the ramp-up of production capacity for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

They say none of the products currently in the state were compromised by any factory errors reported in the last few weeks, DPH says. However, “the State’s overall Johnson & Johnson allocation for next week is significantly lower than in past weeks. Last week, the State’s allocation was 53,900 doses. For next week (the week of April 12), the State’s allocation will be just 6,400 doses of Johnson & Johnson. The State’s allocation for future weeks could be even lower.”

DPH reports that most J&J orders for the upcoming week will not be able to be filled, so clinics may have to use alternative vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer), but clinics that require J&J may have to be delayed.

An official with Governor Ned Lamont’s office tells News 8 the decline in doses was anticipated by the state, and they don’t expect any appointments will have to be canceled as a result of this.