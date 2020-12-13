CT electors hope for smooth Electoral College vote Monday amid contentious presidential election year

(WTNH) — Each presidential election year seven people are selected to represent the State of Connecticut in the Electoral College.

They are tasked with one job: to officially cast the ballot for the candidates who won the state’s popular vote. Sunday, we hear from some of them selected to serve in this historic capacity.

RELATED: The Electoral College votes Monday, here’s how it works

Connecticut’s electors are set to cast their ballots at noon Monday in the Senate chambers.

Electors will sign two ballots – one for Joe Biden and the other for Kamala Harris – that will be sent to Washington D.C. to the National Archives.

CT’s electors say they hope this moment sends a message to the White House.

One of CT’s seven electors Susan Barrett told News 8, “I think denial or just saying that ‘this didn’t happen’ scares me because there are so many people that are following that lead and that’s why when 50 states meet all on the same day I think it locks it in place.”

We will hear more from Barrett and the other electors tonight on News 8 at 10 on WCTX and again on News 8 at 11 on WTNH.