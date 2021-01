HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An estimated 100,000 Connecticut employers have begun taking deductions from their employees’ paychecks as part of the State’s new Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

The program is set to start providing benefits one year from now. Proponents see the deduction of up to 0.5% as a key milestone for the program.

But, some lawmakers question whether the plan makes financial sense given the pandemic-related job losses of the last year.