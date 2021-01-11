CT expects to get $237-million to avoid evictions in second round of COVID relief

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s 11,000 families struggling to pay the rent during the COVID-19 pandemic can breathe a sigh of relief.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined housing advocates Monday to highlight the new relief for renters.

CT expects to receive $237-million for housing needs in the second round of COVID relief.

The money goes to landlords who apply it to a tenants’ past due rent, and future rent payments to avoid evictions.



Exec. Dir. CT Fair Housing Center Erin Kemple said, “Evictions will not only result in people being homeless, but it will also result in an increase in the number of people who will be affected by the COVID-19 crisis, putting them at risk of spreading it to others.”



The CDC eviction moratorium expires at the end of the month. So far, 700 evictions have been filed since last March. The legislation also allows the money to be used for attornies’ fees.