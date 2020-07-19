CT families find ways to keep cool as heat index reaches 100 in some spots, parks, beaches reach capacity

(WTNH) — The heat didn’t stop people from getting out and enjoying the great outdoors Sunday. As the heat index reached 100 degrees in some spots across the state, families in Hamden took to the trails to beat the heat.

There was a steady flow of families going to Sleeping Giant State Park Sunday. Some regretted it, telling News 8 it was simply too hot, and other say they just could not resist a Summer day.

With the intense heat, so many took to the roads to hit the state parks and beaches, which reached full capacity by the middle of the day. Due to social distancing guidelines, parks statewide have had to reduce parking capacities.

RELATED: State parks around CT closed for the day to new visitors after reaching capacity

Some looking to get some fresh air ventured to Sleeping Giant after being turned away from other parks. Families News 8 spoke to said – even with social distancing and mask regulations – the views at the park were worth the sweat.

Richard Ruiz of Hamden said, “It’s a beautiful day, you gotta get out. I think everybody is couped up and just tired of being couped up and it’s just too beautiful of a day to miss out. Everybody is respectful, you walk by and a majority of the people had their masks and some didn’t but we were all more than 6 ft away so I felt comfortable.”