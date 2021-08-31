CT farmers now eligible to apply for emergency loans due to production loss during Storm Elsa

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut farmers are now eligible to apply for emergency loans due to production losses that occurred as a result of Tropical Storm Elsa earlier this summer.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the governor’s request for Connecticut to receive an agriculture disaster declaration as a result of damages caused by Tropical Storm Elsa in early July.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont submits request for agricultural disaster declaration for damage to farms from Tropical Storm Elsa

This declaration means all Connecticut farmers are eligible to be considered for certain disaster assistance from the Farm Service Agency to cover production losses as a result of the storm.

“Farm owners are small business owners, and not only do they employ a significant number of workers and generate economic activity, but they grow the food that we all rely on,” Governor Lamont said. “Any bit of relief from the damage sustained during this tropical storm will be an aid to these farmers.”

“Last year Connecticut farmers were facing drought conditions and this year has brought significant rainfall and flooding conditions,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt explained. “Agricultural producers throughout the state have experienced significant losses of food production and livestock crops. We also appreciate the support from our Congressional delegation to help Connecticut’s farmers mitigate the losses and additional expenses incurred.”

Farmers will have eight months from the date of the Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Farmers interested in applying for the assistance must contact their local Farm Service Agency office.