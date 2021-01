Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut federal judge has died. Court officials say Judge Dominic Squat-Rito died Wednesday.

He was nominated to the bench in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.

Colleagues called him a compassionate judge dedicated to fairness and equal justice.

Judge Squatrito went to Manchester High School, completed his undergraduate degree at Wesleyan University, and earned a law degree from Yale.

He was 82-years-old.