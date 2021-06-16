CT FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit ended operations Wednesday

Conn. (WTNH) — The second Connecticut FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit has ended operations Wednesday.

The unit went into service May 7th and concluded its eleven city tour at the Bridgeport Department of Health.

Cities on the tour included Hartford, Meriden, Danbury, Dayville, Willimantic, Norwich, Waterbury, Middletown, New Haven, Norwalk and Bridgeport. The unit was staffed by UCONN Health, Hartford Healthcare, and Trinity Health of New England.

All sites were supported by Connecticut National Guard and municipal partners for non-critical staffing.

“This project is another example of a successful collaboration between a wide range of stakeholders, and we are grateful to all the participating health systems, the Connecticut National Guard and all our local partners for making the Mobile Vaccination Unit a success,” said Acting Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Deidre S. Gifford.

The unit administered more than 4,000 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and also coordinated outreach to high-risk and vulnerable residents and assisted with appointment scheduling.

FEMA Acting Region 1 Administrator and Federal Coordinating Officer Paul Ford said, “we were excited for the opportunity to work with the State of Connecticut in providing this Mobile Vaccination Unit to the residents and families of the state. This joint effort has allowed residents who could not reach a Community Vaccination Center get vaccinated.”