CT Food Bank distributes donations from food drives to those in need, pushes for more ahead of holiday

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Wallingford, there’s a huge warehouse at the Connecticut Food Bank. Among the food items that are there are turkeys that were collected during our Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, just right outside the building.

We did that for one day but the folks there do that all year long. Collecting food, then sorting it out, and distributing it to those in need.

Our food drive will continue virtually through Tuesday so if you still want to donate you can send a monetary donation via our website or app.

“Those donations are very powerful for us. We can turn every dollar into food to help provide two meals. So the dollar goes very far and we can begin to put it to work right away,” said Paul Shipman, Connecticut Food Bank.

The need is greater during the holidays but as you can see so is the spirit of giving and the folks there hope that that spirit continues beyond the holidays all year long because certainly the need will.