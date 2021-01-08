CT Food Bank, Foodshare announces four statewide emergency food distribution sites

(WTNH)– Three more big food distribution sites are opening in Connecticut.

The sites in Norwich, New London and Norwalk are meant to be like the one at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

The New London site at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church is open Fridays. The Rentschler Field site is open Tuesdays. The Norwalk site at Calf Pasture Beach is open Wednesdays. The Norwich site on Stonington Road will be open Mondays starting on Jan. 25.

“Hunger doesn’t care where you live,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare. “And hunger is not contained to any one region here in Connecticut. By launching these additional drive-thru, COVID-conscious sites we are continuing to bring hope to the many Connecticut families affected by this pandemic.”

Below is the statewide drive-thru food distribution schedule:

Mondays, starting 1/25 – Norwich

Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar And Grill

Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Tuesdays, starting 1/12 – East Hartford

Address: Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford, CT 06118 – Silver Lane Entrance

Hours: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wednesdays, starting 1/13 – Norwalk

Address: Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Road, Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Fridays, starting 1/8 – New London

Address: St Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320

Hours: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare are encouraging people to connect with additional food resources in their community. To access additional food resources call 2-1-1, go to https://www.211ct.org/, visit www.foodshare.org/help or www.ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.