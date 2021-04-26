CT Food Bank, Foodshare emergency drive-thru sites to continue into May

(WTNH)– The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare announced Monday that it will continue most of its emergency drive-thru food distributions into May.

“The USDA has announced that May will be the final month for the Farmers to Families food box program,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Connecticut Food Bank/Foodshare. “These boxes were designed and implemented as a temporary emergency food relief effort, and we have been grateful for them during this particular pandemic – but they are not a permanent solution to hunger. We will distribute the boxes throughout May, and then we will determine our next plans for the summer months.”

The food bank will provide information about community resources for food and other assistance to people attending those drive-thru locations as the closing dates approach.

Below is the drive-thru food distribution schedule for next month:

Weekly distributions:

Mondays – Norwich

Address: 28 Stonington Road, Norwich CT 06360 – in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill

Hours: 9:30 am – 12:00 pm

No food distribution on 5/31

Wednesdays – Norwalk

Address (NEW LOCATION and HOURS): 42 Seaview Ave, Norwalk, CT 06855

Hours: 8:30 am – 11:30 am

Saturdays – Bridgeport

Address: Wades Dairy, 1316 Barnum Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06610

Hours: 7:45 am – 10:30 am

Bi-weekly distributions:

Saturdays – Putnam

Dates: 5/1 & 5/15

Address: Putnam Elementary School, 33 Wicker Street, Putnam, CT 06260

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

No food distribution on 5/29

Saturdays – Bristol

Dates: 5/8 & 5/22

Address: Bristol Department of Public Works Garage, 95 Vincent P. Kelly Road, Bristol, CT 06010

Hours: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Saturdays – Torrington

Dates: 5/8 & 5/22

Address: Hogan Drive, Torrington, CT 06790

Please enter Petricone Drive from the Torringford St. (RT183) side and travel west on Petricone Drive to Hogan Drive.

Hours: 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

To access food resources, call 2-1-1, go to https://www.211ct.org/, visit www.foodshare.org/help or www.ctfoodbank.org/gethelp.