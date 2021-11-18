CT Foodshare set to hold statewide Turkey and Thirty Campaign for residents in need

Connecticut

by: wtnh staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Connecticut Foodshare works throughout the year to help people who struggle with hunger and around the holidays with their Turkey and Thirty Campaign.  

Jason Jakubowski, president, and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, says they are already about 55-65% of the way to their goal.

News 8 is joining Connecticut Foodshare for this year’s Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive this Saturday. Donations will be collected from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Connecticut Foodshare, 2 Research Parkway in Wallingford. 

Drive up and drop off turkeys and other non-perishable items or make a monetary donation at p2p.onecause.com.

