CT frontline worker, advocate for health professionals to be Rep. Courtney’s guest of honor for Biden’s first address to Congress

Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney (D-CT) is hosting one of Connecticut’s own frontline workers as his guest of honor for President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday.

This woman is not only a nurse, she’s reportedly an advocate for other health professionals when it comes to protecting them from violence in the workplace.



Sherri Dayton is a nurse at Backus Hospital in Norwich and has worked as a healthcare professional for 27 years. She is also president of the Backus Federation of Nurses. She has fought for better pay for healthcare workers along with finding personal protective equipment during the pandemic.

Earlier this month she joined Congressman Courtney and Senator Tammy Baldwin at a press conference to highlight violence in the workplace.

She was instrumental when it came to passing the H.R. 1195 bill that aims to curb workplace violence that healthcare and social service workers face daily.

Dayton told us ahead of the presidential address, “It’s very surreal when I think about my day-to-day life and that it was unexpected and a humbling honor to represent my profession…I’m glad that I’m able to represent the workers who have been injured or who have lost their life at their job which should never happen.”

U.S. Congressman Courtney said, “It’s eye-watering in terms of what she’s done for the community, and for me, it’s a great honor to have her as my guest tonight.”

As Representative Courtney said, Dayton takes her work seriously and never wants to leave her patients behind.

Dayton tells us the U.S. is facing a nursing shortage at this point and she hopes to see more men and women take interest in the profession and want to help.