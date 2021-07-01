CT healthcare heroes band together for “Not One More” campaign to prevent impaired driving

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s healthcare heroes are kicking off the holiday weekend with a campaign to keep you safe.

They’ve banded together urging drivers around the state to pledge “Not one more.”

The goal is simple: prevent one more accident after one more drink.

Hartford Hospital is teaming up with trauma centers across the state to bring attention to impaired driving and urge drivers to avoid having “just one more.”

Jeffrey Flaks, President & CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said, “When all 12 trauma centers come together and have a campaign around “not one more,” and we align our resources and our purposefulness and our collective will to ensure the safety and well-being and the protection of our community, I am confident we will make an enormous difference.”

The program is being funded by a highway safety grant from the Department of Transportation.

Drivers are being encouraged to sign an online pledge.