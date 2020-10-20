CT hits 2 million COVID-19 tests reported, governor’s office says data shows CT ahead of most of US in testing

Conn. (WTNH) — Throughout the pandemic, we have learned of one grim milestone after another. Monday, Connecticut hit another milestone of our own: 2-million COVID-19 tests reported. Governor Ned Lamont’s office sees this number as important in the fight against the virus.

As staggering as the number sounds, it’s not just the number that’s important as much as what it represents. According to the governor, CT averages around 150,000 tests per week. His office says that’s more per capita than most states in the country.

State of CT Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe told News 8 Monday, “And so we’re gonna identify a higher percentage of the cases that are out there. Both symptomatic and asymptomatic, which is a good thing. Then you can act on that, you can have people isolate, you can do the contact tracing. That’s how we stop the spread of COVID.”

There are complaints that getting the test results back sometimes takes too much time. With regard to that, Gov. Lamont talked about adding new testing platforms.

The first, 50,000 Binax tests have been distributed, They are a rapid test for folks who are symptomatic and helps to quickly identify if they are symptomatic with a case of the flu or COVID-19.