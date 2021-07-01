CT homecare providers call for increase in Medicaid reimbursements

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lawmakers approved a budget last week that includes a 1.2% increase in Medicaid funding for home care. Now the Connecticut Association of Healthcare at Home is pushing for an increase in Medicaid reimbursements. They care for 20,000 Connecticut state-funded or Medicaid residents annually.

The group is urging the Department of Social Services, the Office of Policy and Management, as well as legislators, to include home care providers in their American Rescue Plan funding.

That would allow stimulus payments to be given to providers for wage and benefit enhancements, workforce developments as well as retention bonuses.

Last week, nursing homes and group homes were included in the funding.

Now, one of the biggest concerns: children with special needs and the ability to get healthcare in the comfort of their own home, not a hospital.

Representative Holly Cheeseman said at a press conference Thursday, “I am calling on the governor’s office to answer this plea, to pay attention to these lives – these precious darling children. Let them stay where they belong and value the people who provide their care the way it should be valued. The money is there; we can find it for other things, let’s find it for them.”

News 8 reached out to DSS and have yet to hear back.