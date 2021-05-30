CT honors veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice with parades, ceremonies over Memorial Day weekend

Conn. (WTNH) — Over this Memorial Day weekend, communities across the state paid tribute to our fallen heroes with ceremonies, events, and parades. Some events were postponed or canceled due to inclement weather, but many still went on rain or shine.

In New Haven on Sunday, the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge was all lit up in recognition of Memorial Day.

In Orange, the town’s annual parade was canceled but a ceremony still took place inside the High Plains Community Center.

Attendees remembered those who lost their lives and honored three local veterans. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal was among those in attendance.

Norman Marieb, the 2021 parade Grand Marshal, said, “We are grieving for the lives of those lost by the brave and noble men and women — and we are here today to honor them. We’re all here together for that honor.”

In Waterbury, their Memorial Day event was held at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception due to the rain.

The ceremony honored 30 fallen heroes from the Brass City who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

Governor Ned Lamont and Mayor Neil O’Leary were in attendance and spoke.

Governor Lamont said, “To those who lost someone, we remember them every day that they lost for something much bigger than themselves — and that’s why we’re proud to be Americans and proud to be in Waterbury.”

In Middletown on Saturday, veterans and families planted flags at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

They say this is a tradition they’ve been doing since around 1987 when the cemetery first opened.

Coming up on Monday, more ceremonies and parades are planned in towns like Old Saybrook, West Haven, Rocky Hill, Berlin, Derby, and Shelton.

Max Sabrin, of Old Saybrook Memorial Day Committee, told us Sunday, “The town of Old Saybrook and surrounding towns come out in full force — it’s going to be pretty special tomorrow.”

There will be a dockside naval ceremony, followed by a parade, and ending with a Memorial Day program on the town green.

The Connecticut Air National Guard will also be conducting flyovers across the state.

To honor those we lost in combat, you can attend one of these events. You can also visit a memorial and pay your respects by placing flowers or planting a flag on a soldiers’ grave.

Many communities are keeping a close eye on the weather, however, so be sure to check Monday morning to make sure it hasn’t been postponed or canceled due to expected rain.