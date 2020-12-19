CT hospice expects to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday

(WTNH) — Now that Moderna is formally approved by the FDA, it’s expected that almost six million doses will be shipped around the country. On Monday, Connecticut hospice is expecting to receive theirs.

“The first few people,” said CT hospice president and CEO Barbara Pearce, “are going to be people who volunteered to go first and say, ‘I took it, you can take it too.’”

Having a second vaccine is a game-changer, allowing millions of more Americans to gain access to a desperately needed vaccine.

Earlier in the pandemic, thousands of healthcare workers quit under the stress of the virus. In the spring, CT hospice was forced to severely limit access to even the family members of their residents. It was an effort to keep their staff safe.

They have since decided to allow visitors, with rules like temperature checks in place. The vaccine represents more than a symbol of hope.

“For us to be able to allow families to be with their loved ones is a huge blessing. And for our home care nurses who go into hospitals and nursing homes and private homes… To have families have the comfort of knowing the person who is coming, who doesn’t have COVID… is gonna be terrific for peace of mind,” Pearce said.

Pearce said that there is not just sadness at the hospice. There are happy occasions celebrated at hospice too.

What they say to people, “We don’t add days to your life, but we add life to your days.”