CT ice rink owners push back against latest COVID-19 restrictions

Conn. (WTNH) — As COVID surges across the state, it is taking sports with it. On Tuesday, the state announced all high school winter sports are on pause until Jan. 19, 2021.

Thursday came word that all indoor sports would follow, not including college and professional. On Friday, the state released its new guidance.

Masks are now required in gyms and fitness centers. Some of the state’s rink owners aren’t quite ready to give in. The Champions Skating Center in Cromwell is owned by former Whaler Bob Crawford. He, along with other rink owners, hope to form a coalition to meet the governor and his staff.

Crawford said he feels that the players are safe. “As you played, and there’s much more protection today than there was when you and I were younger. You’re pretty well in a spacesuit, there’s not much of you that’s exposed. So while you’re actually participating in the sport. There’s no skin to skin contact. You’re wearing all this gear.”

Crawford also said with a building, you can control who comes into your building and how they come in.

He said that while he and the other owners thought another level of caution might come, they really did not see the pause coming.