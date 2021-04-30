CT Indian-American community raising funds, awareness to aid COVID crisis in India

(WTNH) — The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate. The number of daily cases hit another global record of 386,000. More than 200,000 people have died. The daily death toll averages 3,000 people.

Connecticut’s large Indian-American community is raising money and awareness. They’re also dealing with trauma due to being unable to help as family members grow sick or die.

“It almost looks like the plague of the 1900s. It shouldn’t,” said Srividya Srinivasan, President of the Kerala Association of Connecticut. “Every household now almost has one person infected. It’s that bad in India.”

Every day the news grows grimmer. Bodies dropped off at families’ doorsteps or burned in parking lots as hospitals and morgues overflow.

“Yesterday I got four. I was informed four times during the day that one of the people I know, either I went to college with or the one I went to college with their spouse, an old person that was in the hospital, a colleague, somebody has lost their life. That’s scary,” said Srinivasan.

Her brother-in-law tested positive and is in quarantine.

The charity is pushing a massive fundraising effort hoping to fund PPE, aid, and most of all, oxygen.

“In one day we were able to get to almost $3,000. That is so useful…The resources need to keep coming.”

They’re also concerned about frontline workers-overextended and overwhelmed. Families with multiple members sick or succumbing to the virus. Predicting a mental health crisis whose implications could outlast the surge.

“They are seeing people die right, like getting them off the ambulance, and they see people dying. So they feel helpless. I fear the mental health trauma it causes…that’s going to open up a whole Pandora’s box.”

As virus variants spread, there is no end in sight to the crisis. The fundraiser is open-ended. You can donate to @mykact on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/mykact/.

You can also head to https://www.mykact.org/.

You can also help in other ways:

“Pray for everyone’s wellbeing and be kind,” Gopikrishnan Kinattinkara, KACT Secretary.