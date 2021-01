(WTNH) — A Connecticut inmate has died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Correction.

The 69-year-old man lost his battle with COVID-19 early Saturday morning. He had been transferred to an outside hospital for treatment on Dec. 21.

Due to medical privacy laws, the individual has not been released at this time.