Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has launched a new website where you can find all the hiking trails throughout the state.

RELATED: Saturday kicks off CT Trails Day, events available at all 180 state parks

There you can find interactive maps of public and private trails. New trails will be added weekly.

You can search for features, too, by filtering through trails that are pet-friendly, or have bike paths, or fishing, or swimming opportunities.

For more information: https://www.cttrailfinder.com/