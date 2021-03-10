CT lawmakers consider bill that would change how inmates are counted for redistricting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)– Connecticut lawmakers are considering a bill that would change the way prisoners are treated during this year’s redrawing of state legislative district lines.

Currently those incarcerated in the state are counted as members of the community in which they are imprisoned.

But minority advocates say that because the vast majority of prisoners are Black or Latino, that system serves to strip power from the urban and minority communities where they are from in favor of the mostly rural and white areas where the prisons are located.

A public hearing on the bill is being held Wednesday afternoon.