CT leaders, lawmakers react to protests at US Capitol

Conn. (WTNH) — Reaction to the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol are pouring in Wednesday from Connecticut leaders and state lawmakers.

RELATED: ‘This is an insurrection’: CT lawmakers give updates of protests, security breach from inside US Capitol

The protesters supporting President Donald Trump breached the Capitol Wednesday afternoon and lawmakers were rushed to safety. One individual has been shot in the chaos. No information on who that is or if law enforcement was involved is available yet.

The protests broke out as Congress was meeting to affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

Protesters have been riled up by Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

RELATED: Live Updates: House members told to don gas masks at Capitol

Governor Ned Lamont released a video message to President Trump urging that he demand that the protesters stand down.

I’ve seen the images out of Washington today. Here is my message to the president. pic.twitter.com/eD335IzcJ0 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 6, 2021

Just after 4:30 p.m., the Connecticut Senate GOP on Twitter announced their condemnation of the violence at the Capitol in DC.

“We condemn Wednesday’s violence in the strongest of terms. While we support peaceful protests, there is no place for violence,” said CT Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford).

BREAKING: @CTSenateGOP “We condemn Wednesday’s violence in the strongest of terms. While we support peaceful protests, there is no place for violence.” – CT Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) on the Jan. 6 violence in Washington, DC @WTNH @ctcapitolreport — jodi latina (@jodilatina8) January 6, 2021

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released the following statement regarding the lockdown, saying he is feeling “a combination of outrage, sadness, and disbelief.”:

I am watching the TV now feeling a combination of outrage, sadness, and disbelief. Our country was founded on a peaceful transfer of power. What is currently happening in Washington, with protesters forcing their way into the Capitol Building and putting the country’s elected representatives at risk, is a clear violation of the foundation of this country, our Democracy. I am outraged that in his last days in office, the President of the United States incited an insurrection in what would be an otherwise ceremonial process. My heart goes out to all those members of Congress and their staff who were trying to certify the results of a free and fair election: I hope you are in a safe place and can all get back to work when this is over. This is another reminder that there are some in this country who want to use division for their own personal gain. We have much to do as leaders, and that starts with calling out lawlessness and holding those in power accountable. Today is a dark day in American history. Individuals are inciting violence and undermining our democratic institutions. We must move forward with resolve in the face of adversity, fight to hold our country together, and move it forward to a brighter day. I am proud to lead the City of New Haven, where we have a history of peaceful protests, respect for each other, and enough dignity to recognize the results of an election, even if it did not go our way.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted, “The peaceful transfer of power is a fundamental element of our democracy. This is not the behavior of my GOP. Like all of you, I am sad and I am ashamed. What I have been watching unfold, is simply un-American. 💔🇺🇸.”

The peaceful transfer of power is a fundamental element of our democracy. This is not the behavior of my GOP. Like all of you, I am sad and I am ashamed. What I have been watching unfold, is simply un-American. 💔🇺🇸 — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) January 6, 2021

The State Republican House Leader Vincent Candelora released a tweet saying, “The siege that unfolded in Washington D.C. this afternoon is unacceptable in all circumstances, as were all of the violent protests we have seen over the past six months…”