CT leaders, police departments offer condolences for fallen State Police sergeant

(WTNH) — Connecticut state leaders and police departments are offering their condolences for the fallen State Police sergeant whose car was swept away in floodwaters in Woodbury.

Gov. Lamont directed that U.S. and state flags in Connecticut be lowered to half-staff in honor of Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Mohl.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal released a statement Thursday saying the following:

“He was one of our rescuers, one of our heroes, protecting us from harm, putting himself at risk each day. Last night he was prepared to help those impacted by the heavy rains that he knew were coming – because that is who he was. Today’s tragic news is utterly gut-wrenching, and my heart breaks for his family and fellow troopers. I extend my deepest condolences to all those who knew and loved him, they are in my thoughts today.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz offered her condolences on social media:

Sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the @CT_State_Police trooper. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time. https://t.co/HdxC7tpEwb — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) September 2, 2021

State Representative Joe Polletta said his thoughts and prayers go out to the trooper’s family:

Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) and Senate Republican Leader Pro Tempore Paul Formica (R-East Lyme) released the following statement Thursday:

“On behalf of the Senate Republican Caucus, we offer our deepest condolences to all those who knew, loved and served with Sgt. Brian Mohl. Today Connecticut is heartbroken and shaken. We pray for Sgt. Mohl’s family, friends and all CT state police. We honor his life and his commitment to protect and serve.”

Police departments across the state are offering their condolences on social media.

The Bristol Police Department extends their deepest condolences to the men and women of the Connecticut State Police, especially those of Troop L, and to the family and friends of the Sergeant who's life was tragically lost in service of this state. pic.twitter.com/15C2jsTu8z — Bristol CT Police (@BristolCTPolice) September 2, 2021

Deepest condolences to the Trooper’s family and Connecticut State Police personnel.

Our prayers and thoughts are with you! pic.twitter.com/HEvzudDkmx — New London Police Dept. (@NLPDCT) September 2, 2021

Massachusetts State Police expressed their condolences, calling the sergeant a hero.

The NYC Police Benevolent Association also expressed its condolences.