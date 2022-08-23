(WTNH) – CT Lottery officials announced through Facebook and on their website that the Connecticut lottery system is currently down at all CT Lottery retailers Tuesday.

This means that vendors cannot sell, cash, or process tickets, according to the post. This also includes the CT Lottery Headquarters.

Officials assured the public that they are “working diligently” with their vendors to repair the system.

For anyone who currently has a ticket, the CT Lottery advises you to hang onto them until the problem is resolved.

