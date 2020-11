ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Some lottery winners will have to wait to claim their prizes.

The Connecticut Lottery headquarters in Rocky Hill are closed due to a case of COVID-19. The building will be thoroughly cleaned.

In the meantime, prizes between $5 – 450,000 must be claimed by mail or winners can hold onto their tickets until headquarters reopen.

Winners of prizes $50,000 or more need to hold onto their tickets until headquarters reopens.