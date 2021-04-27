CT man makes ‘Jeopardy’ debut after trying out 9 times over 25 years

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Uncasville finally made his ‘Jeopardy’ Debut Tuesday night. This is after he auditioned multiple times.

This has been legal assistant John Prokop’s dream since he first tried out 25 years ago. Tuesday night, he got to relive the moment with friends and family with Anderson Cooper as host.

Prokop says he tried out for the show at least nine times, and when they finally gave him a call this winter, he was elated.

He stayed in the game the entire time and just came up a little short at Final Jeopardy. Despite the loss, he says it was a huge win for him. Even describing it as “better than any birthday he’s ever had.”

“It was like ‘wow, this is it.’ It was like ‘wow’. It was marvelous,” Prokop told News 8.

He went home with a ‘Jeopardy’ hat, some other gifts, and, of course, $2,000.

We spoke with his mother briefly and she said she was very proud.