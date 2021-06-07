CT man, survivor of Las Vegas shooting on a mission to help family of New Haven firefighter Torres killed in fire

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man who survived the Las Vegas Shooting is now on a mission to help the Torres family.

Joe Yankus and his wife Valerie survived the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017. Now, they’re working to raffle off a guitar signed by country singer-songwriter, Lee Brice.

All the money raised is going to the Torres family. New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr. died in a house fire about a month ago. Yankus says it hit home not only because he’s a retired firefighter himself, but also because his son is working as a firefighter right now in Waterbury.

Yankus said, “We’ve done this before. We raised a lot of money and Firefighter Torres’s wife, expecting [another baby], [and] you know [has a] 1-year-old. It just kinda gets you right in the heart.”

He says he’s hoping to raise at least $10,000.

