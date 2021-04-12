CT manages shortage on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(WTNH) — If you are getting vaccinated this week and were hoping for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you might have to take what you can get.

Connecticut is dealing with a supply shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. A mishap, or “speedbump” as Governor Lamont called it. No matter how you slice it, a reported 15 million doses of the vaccine had to be discarded.

Thousands of those vials were supposed to come to Connecticut.

Connecticut is only getting 6,400 doses of the vaccine this week. We should have gotten 20,000. So will the ones the state does get go exclusively to the mobile vans and underserved communities?

“There’s a couple of other very small areas where it’s needed, but the vast majority of the Johnson & Johnson we have is going to the mobile units. For now, at least we think we’re able to continue to fully supply them,” Josh GeBalle, Chief Operating Officer.

Gov. Ned Lamont says, “And I’m afraid we don’t have any clarity on what we cam expect next week. But, we’ll be ramping up again. But perhaps slowly.”

Governor Lamont said that there are vaccine appointments available. He urges people who have an appointment a couple of weeks out, find something sooner and then cancel their original appointment, opening it up to others if they can.