CT mother, creator of Sandy Hook Promise group reacts to Biden’s gun executive orders

(WTNH) — Since 2012, Nicole Hockley, co-founder of the Sandy Hook Promise, has tried to turn tragedy into transformation. She helped start the advocacy group which pushes for stronger gun control legislation.

Her son, 6-year-old Dylan, died back in December of 2012. While she says the executive actions by President Biden are commendable but don’t go far enough.

They want more pressure applied on Congress to pass universal background checks, more restrictions on assault-style weapons and more mental health funding to get help to those who need it before they hurt themselves or others.

“As I read through the police reports on several occasions, he did have some issues that were not dealt with and yes perhaps, if someone had intervened on him had recognized the signs and gotten him help then perhaps my son would be alive today,” Hockley said.

Part of Sandy Hook Promise is they teach students how to recognize the signs that someone needs help. There are nine warning signs including isolation, making threats, and bragging about having access to guns.

Hockley says the move to regulate ghost guns is a big step forward but believes universal background checks are still needed to save lives.