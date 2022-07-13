EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a critical field training day for certain members of Connecticut’s National Guard.

When soldiers go to war, they put their lives on the line, but there’s a group of men and women standing at the ready to treat their wounds. Soldiers injured on the battlefield are the harsh reality of war. Intense moments when only seconds count.

Fortunately, it was only a training exercise of the Connecticut National Guard’s 269th Regional Training Institute.

“We run them through three phases where they train to be medics for the National Guard, Army, and Reserves,” said Megan Authier.

Victims are brought in with simulated injuries, ranging from broken bones to gunshot wounds. The injuries not seen are those that potentially take a toll on the medic in real-life situations.

“It’s one of the most mentally challenging things they will do. They’re in charge of lives,” said Donnell Niles, Staff Sergeant.

Once the patients are treated, they are transported to a medivac helicopter, then it’s off to a hospital unit.

This marks the final phase of the medivac training program. It’s designed to care for those who put their lives on the line to help keep America free.