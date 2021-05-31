CT National Guard’s Flying Yankees taking to the skies in statewide Memorial Day flyover

Connecticut

(WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing will be taking flight this Memorial Day.

The Flying Yankees will be conducting flyovers across Connecticut as a tribute to Veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Below is a schedule of the flyovers; times could fluctuate by 30 minutes.

  • 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Andover
Jewett City

  • 9:30 – 10 a.m.

Suffield
Rocky Hill
Plainville
Unionville
Canton/Collinsville
Torrington
Kent
Danbury
Shelton/Derby

  • 10 – 10:30 a.m.

Watertown
Litchfield
Granby
East Granby
Windsor
Coventry
Pomfret

  • 10:30 – 11 a.m.

East Haddam
Deep River
Old Saybrook
Old Lyme
Clinton
Madison
Guilford
New Milford
Trumbull

  • 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Avon
Darien
Fairfield
Ludlow, MA
Southbury
Oxford
East Windsor
South Windsor

  • 11:30 – 12 p.m.

Ellington
Bloomfield

  • 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Naugatuck
Ridgefield

  • 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Prospect

  • 1:30 – 2 p.m.

Simsbury

  • 2:30 – 3 p.m.

Harwinton
Brookfield

