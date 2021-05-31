CT National Guard’s Flying Yankees taking to the skies in statewide Memorial Day flyover

(WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing will be taking flight this Memorial Day.
The Flying Yankees will be conducting flyovers across Connecticut as a tribute to Veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Below is a schedule of the flyovers; times could fluctuate by 30 minutes.
- 8:30 – 9 a.m.
Andover
Jewett City
- 9:30 – 10 a.m.
Suffield
Rocky Hill
Plainville
Unionville
Canton/Collinsville
Torrington
Kent
Danbury
Shelton/Derby
- 10 – 10:30 a.m.
Watertown
Litchfield
Granby
East Granby
Windsor
Coventry
Pomfret
- 10:30 – 11 a.m.
East Haddam
Deep River
Old Saybrook
Old Lyme
Clinton
Madison
Guilford
New Milford
Trumbull
- 11 – 11:30 a.m.
Avon
Darien
Fairfield
Ludlow, MA
Southbury
Oxford
East Windsor
South Windsor
- 11:30 – 12 p.m.
Ellington
Bloomfield
- 12 – 12:30 p.m.
Naugatuck
Ridgefield
- 1 – 1:30 p.m.
Prospect
- 1:30 – 2 p.m.
Simsbury
- 2:30 – 3 p.m.
Harwinton
Brookfield