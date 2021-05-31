CT National Guard’s Flying Yankees taking to the skies in statewide Memorial Day flyover

After many places picked up 2"-3" of rain across the state since Friday night, we can look forward to drier, brighter, and slightly warmer conditions for Memorial Day. The last bit of wet weather is moving north. Expect clouds this morning, but we should see more breaks of sunshine by midday into the afternoon. Temperatures will be milder, but still well below average with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a pair of pleasant days with more sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Memorial Day: Drying out. Morning clouds giving way to more sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.