CT National Guardsman named USO National Guardsman of the Year

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connectocut Air National Guardsman is getting quite an honor for his heroics.

Airman 1st Class Sikander S. Rahman of the 103rd Airlift Wing was names USO National Guardsman of the Year.

Last August, he was off-duty in the Hartford area eating at a restaurant when a crash happened right outside. The airman helped pull the trapped driver out before their car burst into flames.

He was honored at a small ceremony this week. The larger USO event typically held each year in Washington D.C. was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.