CT officials to address President Trump’s student visa policy should universities turn to full-online classes

(WTNH) — Attorney General William Tong and Governor Ned Lamont are expected to make an announcement today regarding the state’s opposition to President Trump’s administration on student visa policy should university and colleges turn to full-online classes.

The Head of Global Affairs at UConn is one of several officials from colleges across the state planning to join the attorney general and the governor this afternoon to speak out against this plan that would impact thousands of students.

The federal government is being sued by several universities over threats to throw foreign students out of the country during the pandemic. The Student and Exchange Visitor Program allows non-immigrant students to take classes in the U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security now says if a university moves to all online classes due to COVID-19, foreign students have to transfer to another school that is having classes on campus or leave the country. If they don’t, they will be deported.

But COVID-19 also poses some other issues for students in this predicament. Many of the countries they are from are not accepting travel from the U.S. right now as the Coronavirus continues to spread.

“On the eve of trying to open all schools in the fall, the Trump Administration wants to cut UConn off at the knees,” said Att. General William Tong.

Tong says UConn has nearly 4,000 international students from dozens of countries. Most pay full price to attend the university.