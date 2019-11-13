CT officials to recognize Bradley Airport staff for rescue efforts in B17 crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials will recognize staff at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday for their rescue efforts following the deadly B17 plane crash back last month.

Governor Lamont will be on hand to honor the employees who sprang to action on October 2nd. Seven people died in the crash and another seven others were hurt.

Wednesday’s event will be held at the Sheraton Hotel at Bradley Airport at 1 p.m.

