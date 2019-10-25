CT officials urges owners to turn in vape products for National Drug Take Back Day

(WTNH) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening October 26.
It’s a chance for residents to safely dispose of their expired prescription drugs by bringing them to a participating drop off site.
Senator Blumenthal and Connecticut State Police are now encouraging folks to turn in their vaping and e-cigarette products on that day.
Related: Officials ready for National Drug Take Back Day happening Saturday
The Drug Enforcement Agency will allow vape and e-cig products to be collected, only after the batteries have been removed from them.
A press conference with more details happened at 12:30 p.m. at Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford.