CT officials urges owners to turn in vape products for National Drug Take Back Day

(WTNH) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening October 26.

It’s a chance for residents to safely dispose of their expired prescription drugs by bringing them to a participating drop off site.

Senator Blumenthal and Connecticut State Police are now encouraging folks to turn in their vaping and e-cigarette products on that day.

The Drug Enforcement Agency will allow vape and e-cig products to be collected, only after the batteries have been removed from them.

A press conference with more details happened at 12:30 p.m. at Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford.