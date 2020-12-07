CT officials work on new resources to help state’s homeless population as winter approaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– As we head into the colder, winter months, Connecticut is working on new resources to help the state’s homeless population.

One of the biggest issues in the pandemic, keeping Connecticut’s homeless population safe. With that, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz held a virtual panel to address what’s been done so far, and what comes next as we enter these winter months.

“We may not have thought as homeless services department as a front line, first responders staff, but we know that they are doing critical work, and keeping them safe and being able to keep the homeless population safe is an absolute priority,” said Seila Mosquera-Bruno/ Department of Housing Commissioner.

The state’s had its work cut out for it through the pandemic, but they’re confident in the progress they’ve made. Millions have gone into spreading out the shelter population — 7.5 million alone into utilizing unused hotel rooms.

A major concern though is homeless families and unaccompanied youth account for more than 5,000 people across Connecticut.

“113 families and out of those 113 families 47 have been matched for housing, and the challenge that I have posed is that is that we need to move every family out of the shelters,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, Director for Greater New Haven United Way.

The goal is to have individuals in families in their own homes but they still have a long way to go.

“It’s hard, it’s really, really hard to find the housing and that’s where the biggest issue is right now. Not with the state has done with giving us the resources we need, but to really be on top of housing people as quickly as possible because we know the safest thing we can do is to get people in their own homes. We’ve gotten about 1600 housed over the past 6 to 7 months, which has been relentless and it’s been great, but it’s not good enough,” said David Rich, Executive Director of Supportive Housing Networks.

211 is the resource state officials recommend for anyone experiencing homelessness or in danger of it.